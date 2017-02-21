I-95 interchange reopens in Orangeburg Co.
After more than a year of on and off construction, a portion of Interstate 95 in Orangeburg County has reopened. Construction for the interchange began back in 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orangeburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Times and Democrat Newspaper: Falsehood/Lies/RA...
|6 hr
|Watchman Yisrael
|2
|South Carolina State University -The worst Blac...
|Jan '17
|Sean Thompson
|2
|Bishop Richard A. Copeland: A LIAR, THIEF AND A...
|Jan '17
|Kel Roberts
|2
|Orangeburg Music Thread (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Gang Presence in South Carolina (Jun '07)
|Dec '16
|Mason Dikxon
|229
|Orangeburg Man Dies in Homicide Friday (Feb '08)
|Nov '16
|Annette weber
|40
|More than 437,000 reported power outages in Sou...
|Oct '16
|will morgan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orangeburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC