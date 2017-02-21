Financial scam is convoluted

Financial scam is convoluted

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: MainStreetNews.com

A man trying to sell items on Craigslist ended up with money that involved two businesses, three states and a check that was no good. The Nicholson man said he had items listed for sale for $400.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MainStreetNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orangeburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
South Carolina State University -The worst Blac... Jan '17 Sean Thompson 2
Bishop Richard A. Copeland: A LIAR, THIEF AND A... Jan '17 Kel Roberts 2
Orangeburg Music Thread (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
News Gang Presence in South Carolina (Jun '07) Dec '16 Mason Dikxon 229
News Orangeburg Man Dies in Homicide Friday (Feb '08) Nov '16 Annette weber 40
News More than 437,000 reported power outages in Sou... Oct '16 will morgan 1
News Minister Facing Charges Involving Teens (Feb '08) Sep '16 Bree 20
See all Orangeburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orangeburg Forum Now

Orangeburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orangeburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Orangeburg, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,122 • Total comments across all topics: 279,068,878

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC