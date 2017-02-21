Dona t be fooled by the warm weather: Flu bug still buzzing around the Lowcountry
In Beaufort County, there were 57 cases reported last week, down from last week's 74 cases, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control ,which releases new information each Wednesday on the flu virus. One person in the Lowcountry region died this week from an influenza-related illness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Orangeburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Times and Democrat Newspaper: Falsehood/Lies/RA...
|Feb 23
|Watchman Yisrael
|2
|South Carolina State University -The worst Blac...
|Jan '17
|Sean Thompson
|2
|Bishop Richard A. Copeland: A LIAR, THIEF AND A...
|Jan '17
|Kel Roberts
|2
|Orangeburg Music Thread (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Gang Presence in South Carolina (Jun '07)
|Dec '16
|Mason Dikxon
|229
|Orangeburg Man Dies in Homicide Friday (Feb '08)
|Nov '16
|Annette weber
|40
|More than 437,000 reported power outages in Sou...
|Oct '16
|will morgan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orangeburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC