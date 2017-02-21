Bond set for trio after Game Stop armed robbery, chase

Joshua Milligan, 20, Domonique Bryant, 21, and Robert Coaxum, 24, have each been charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime. During a bond hearing on Friday, Orangeburg County Magistrate Willie Robinson set bond on Coaxum at $110,000, while both Milligan's and Bryant's bond amounts were each set at $60,000.

