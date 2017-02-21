Bond set for trio after Game Stop arm...

Bond set for trio after Game Stop armed robbery, chase

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: WMBF

Joshua Milligan, 20, Domonique Bryant, 21, and Robert Coaxum, 24, have each been charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime. During a bond hearing on Friday, Orangeburg County Magistrate Willie Robinson set bond on Coaxum at $110,000, while both Milligan's and Bryant's bond amounts were each set at $60,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orangeburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
South Carolina State University -The worst Blac... Jan '17 Sean Thompson 2
Bishop Richard A. Copeland: A LIAR, THIEF AND A... Jan '17 Kel Roberts 2
Orangeburg Music Thread (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
News Gang Presence in South Carolina (Jun '07) Dec '16 Mason Dikxon 229
News Orangeburg Man Dies in Homicide Friday (Feb '08) Nov '16 Annette weber 40
News More than 437,000 reported power outages in Sou... Oct '16 will morgan 1
News Minister Facing Charges Involving Teens (Feb '08) Sep '16 Bree 20
See all Orangeburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orangeburg Forum Now

Orangeburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orangeburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Orangeburg, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,863 • Total comments across all topics: 279,059,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC