UMF Corporation Applauds Microbiologist's Message of Need to Increase Awareness of Everyday Heroes
UMF Corporation says it commends Rodney E. Rohde, PhD, on his recent TEDx Talk that emphasizes the need to increase awareness of the critical role played by medical laboratory technicians and hygiene specialists, the "everyday heroes" in the battle against antibiotic-resistant superbug infections. "This is a message that needs to heeded by anyone who is focused on patient safety," said George Clarke, CEO of UMF Corporation, a developer of infection prevention products, systems and training for all healthcare environments.
