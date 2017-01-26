Teachers are becoming a hot commodity as S.C. shortfall worsens
Rural schools sometimes rely on alternative certification programs to fill staffing needs. In this May 2016 file photo, Teach for America math teacher Hailey Vinchiarello teaches a class at St. Stephen Middle School in Berkeley County.
Comments
Orangeburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Carolina State University -The worst Blac...
|Jan 11
|Sean Thompson
|2
|Bishop Richard A. Copeland: A LIAR, THIEF AND A...
|Jan 11
|Kel Roberts
|2
|Orangeburg Music Thread (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Gang Presence in South Carolina (Jun '07)
|Dec '16
|Mason Dikxon
|229
|Orangeburg Man Dies in Homicide Friday (Feb '08)
|Nov '16
|Annette weber
|40
|More than 437,000 reported power outages in Sou...
|Oct '16
|will morgan
|1
|Minister Facing Charges Involving Teens (Feb '08)
|Sep '16
|Bree
|20
