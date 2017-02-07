Orangeburg man charged with inappropriate touching of 11-year-old boy
The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office has arrested and charged David Marshall, Jr., with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. According to officials, the 25-year-old Orangeburg man touched an 11-year-old boy inappropriately on Oct. 10, 2016, during a power outage following Hurricane Matthew.
