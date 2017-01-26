Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office: B...

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office: Burglary suspect held at gunpoint by civilian

Saturday Jan 21 Read more: Post and Courier

An hour-long search for two burglary suspects in the Creekmore area Friday night ended with authorities tracking one of them down and a civilian holding the second at gunpoint. Raekwon Maple, a 20-year-old resident of Justine Court in Cordova, and Antonio Summers, a 20-year-old resident of Fairfield Street in Orangeburg have been charged with one count each of second-degree burglary and possession of stolen goods, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office "These individuals are charged at this point with breaking into a citizen's home and we're looking into any possible connection with other burglaries in the Creekmore area," said Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

