Orangeburg Co. Sheriff: room 'plastered' with child porn leads to man's arrest

An Orangeburg County man was arrested after a 12x12 foot room at his home was found "plastered" in child pornography, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell. John Chavis, 60, of Springfield, was charged with one count each of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, and second-degree and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.