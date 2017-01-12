No charges in S.C. so far despite 400 complaints of price gouging during Hurricane Matthew

A newspaper analysis shows the South Carolina attorney general has initiated no prosecutions involving about 400 complaints of price gouging by businesses during Hurricane Matthew. Records obtained by The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette show the office of Republican Attorney General Alan Wilson has received the complaints for the period of Oct. 4 through Nov. 3 when the state's price-gouging law was in effect because of the storm.

