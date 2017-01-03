Man arrested in Florida wanted for 20...

Man arrested in Florida wanted for 20-year-old Harleyville stabbing...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: Post and Courier

A man wanted in connection with a 20-year-old homicide in Harleyville was arrested in Florida but may not be extradited to South Carolina right away. Authorities in Miami are prosecuting Nehemiah N. Wells on alleged possession of a concealed firearm and possession of a fake driver's license, said Harleyville Police Chief Beverley Boyd.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orangeburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
South Carolina State University -The worst Blac... 58 min Sean Thompson 2
Bishop Richard A. Copeland: A LIAR, THIEF AND A... 1 hr Kel Roberts 2
Orangeburg Music Thread (Nov '12) Dec 18 Musikologist 14
News Gang Presence in South Carolina (Jun '07) Dec '16 Mason Dikxon 229
News Orangeburg Man Dies in Homicide Friday (Feb '08) Nov '16 Annette weber 40
News More than 437,000 reported power outages in Sou... Oct '16 will morgan 1
News Minister Facing Charges Involving Teens (Feb '08) Sep '16 Bree 20
See all Orangeburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orangeburg Forum Now

Orangeburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orangeburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Orangeburg, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,582 • Total comments across all topics: 277,811,385

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC