Gas tax coming to pump near you?
State lawmakers passed a 10-year, $4 billion roads bill last year. Will that be enough? During a Jan. 5 S.C. Press Association legislative workshop last week, legislators discussed how they might go about finding money for the state's crumbling roads.
