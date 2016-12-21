Tractor-trailer fire delays I-26 traffic overnight in Orangeburg Co.
A tractor trailer fire on Interstate 26 east in Orangeburg County has backed up traffic for miles for several hours overnight. The vehicle fire was near mile marker 152.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
