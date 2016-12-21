Teen reported missing in Orangeburg
Orangeburg County Sheriff's deputies are trying to locate a 15-year-old who has been reported missing by her foster parents. The sheriff's department says 15-year-old Rashia Weller was last seen by her foster parents in Cordova on November 20. The foster parents told investigators she has been known to run away, but in the past she had returned.
