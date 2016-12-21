Suspects with stolen ATM allegedly le...

Suspects with stolen ATM allegedly lead Berkeley County deputies on chase, cause fiery crash

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Post and Courier

Charges are pending against two men who allegedly led deputies on a chase from northern Berkeley County to Mount Pleasant, tossing credit cards and a firearm from an SUV as they fled with a stolen ATM machine, authorities say. The pursuit along rural back roads ended with a fiery crash early Monday morning when the suspects' Ford Explorer struck another car and rolled at U.S. Highway 17 and S.C. Highway 41, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office.

Orangeburg, SC

