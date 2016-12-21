Suspects with stolen ATM allegedly lead Berkeley County deputies on chase, cause fiery crash
Charges are pending against two men who allegedly led deputies on a chase from northern Berkeley County to Mount Pleasant, tossing credit cards and a firearm from an SUV as they fled with a stolen ATM machine, authorities say. The pursuit along rural back roads ended with a fiery crash early Monday morning when the suspects' Ford Explorer struck another car and rolled at U.S. Highway 17 and S.C. Highway 41, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office.
