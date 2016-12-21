Suspect attacks deputy near courthouse holding cell
Authorities say a man who kicked two deputies who arrested him two months ago has now attacked an Orangeburg County officer trying to get him into a holding cell at the courthouse. A police report obtained by The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg says 35-year-old Wesley Givens slammed the officer's head into a cinderblock wall several times Wednesday as the deputy led him to the cell.
