Suspect attacks deputy near courthous...

Suspect attacks deputy near courthouse holding cell

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: The Progress

Authorities say a man who kicked two deputies who arrested him two months ago has now attacked an Orangeburg County officer trying to get him into a holding cell at the courthouse. A police report obtained by The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg says 35-year-old Wesley Givens slammed the officer's head into a cinderblock wall several times Wednesday as the deputy led him to the cell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orangeburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Orangeburg Music Thread (Nov '12) Dec 18 Musikologist 14
News Gang Presence in South Carolina (Jun '07) Dec 5 Mason Dikxon 229
News Orangeburg Man Dies in Homicide Friday (Feb '08) Nov '16 Annette weber 40
News More than 437,000 reported power outages in Sou... Oct '16 will morgan 1
News Minister Facing Charges Involving Teens (Feb '08) Sep '16 Bree 20
News Ex-Gaston Mayor Arrested for Misconduct (Apr '08) Sep '16 WhatGoesAroundCom... 1,550
moving Jul '16 Info would be nice 1
See all Orangeburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orangeburg Forum Now

Orangeburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orangeburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Orangeburg, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,492 • Total comments across all topics: 277,318,292

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC