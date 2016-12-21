Pursuing excellence in diversity and inclusion

Recent national events compel Claflin University to reestablish itself as a leading institution of higher education with regard to promoting excellence in diversity and inclusion. An excerpt from Claflin's original charter declares "No instructor in said University shall ever be required by the Trustees to have any particular complexion or to profess any particular religious opinions as a test of office, no student shall be refused admission, to or denied any of the privileges, honors, or degrees of, said University on account of race, complexion, or religious opinions which he may entertain."

