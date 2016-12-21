Orangeburg deputy fired after DUI arr...

Orangeburg deputy fired after DUI arrest following crash in patrol vehicle

Thursday Dec 22

An Orangeburg County sheriff's deputy was fired following a DUI arrest after allegedly crashing his patrol vehicle in Richland County. South Carolina Highway Patrol spokesman David Jones said 30-year-old Devrinn Washington was traveling on Garners Ferry Road near the intersection with Trotter Road when he ran off the right shoulder into a ditch and struck a tree around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Orangeburg, SC

