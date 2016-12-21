Orangeburg deputies searching for suspect after attempted ATM robbery
Orangeburg County Sheriff's investigators are seeking the driver of a vehicle used in an attempt to snatch an ATM from a business last month. On Nov. 25 a witness called 911 just after 3 a.m. when an attempt to steal an ATM was in progress, deputies said.
