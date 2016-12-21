Orangeburg deputies searching for armed robber
The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Department is asking for the community's help in identifying and locating an armed robber. We are told the three men were leaving a gas station in a Piggly Wiggly parking lot when the gunman approached them and demanded they give him a bag they were carrying and money.
Orangeburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Orangeburg Music Thread (Nov '12)
|Dec 18
|Musikologist
|14
|Gang Presence in South Carolina (Jun '07)
|Dec 5
|Mason Dikxon
|229
|Orangeburg Man Dies in Homicide Friday (Feb '08)
|Nov '16
|Annette weber
|40
|More than 437,000 reported power outages in Sou...
|Oct '16
|will morgan
|1
|Minister Facing Charges Involving Teens (Feb '08)
|Sep '16
|Bree
|20
|Ex-Gaston Mayor Arrested for Misconduct (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|WhatGoesAroundCom...
|1,550
|moving
|Jul '16
|Info would be nice
|1
