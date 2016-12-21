"I meant to bust his head wide open," inmate says of courthouse scuffle with deputy
An Orangeburg County sheriff's deputy is recovering after an inmate allegedly slammed his head against a block wall and scratched his face during an attempt to get the man into a holding cell at the Orangeburg County Courthouse on Wednesday. An Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report indicates deputy Thomas W. Stroman III had "three to four very large and deep scratches or claw marks across the right side of his face from his ear to his lips," when officers arrived around 3:50 p.m. A handcuffed Givens was standing in the hallway of the courthouse with a TASER probe still in his arm.
