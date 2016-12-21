Herea s a twist: China brings textile jobs to USA
A Chinese fiber manufacturer is opening a plant in South Carolina, an investment that counters President-elect Donald Trump's campaign criticism of Beijing for allegedly stealing American jobs. South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, nominated by Trump to be the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, hailed the decision by Labon, a Shanghai-based company, to spend $3.1 million refurbishing a factory in Orangeburg, South Carolina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Orangeburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Orangeburg Music Thread (Nov '12)
|Dec 18
|Musikologist
|14
|Gang Presence in South Carolina (Jun '07)
|Dec 5
|Mason Dikxon
|229
|Orangeburg Man Dies in Homicide Friday (Feb '08)
|Nov '16
|Annette weber
|40
|More than 437,000 reported power outages in Sou...
|Oct '16
|will morgan
|1
|Minister Facing Charges Involving Teens (Feb '08)
|Sep '16
|Bree
|20
|Ex-Gaston Mayor Arrested for Misconduct (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|WhatGoesAroundCom...
|1,550
|moving
|Jul '16
|Info would be nice
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orangeburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC