Deputies: Men accused of stealing ATM...

Deputies: Men accused of stealing ATM in St. Stephen suspects in similar Orangeburg Co. heist

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: WMBF

Berkeley county investigators say two men arrested for stealing an ATM in St. Stephen Monday morning may have done the same crime in Orangeburg county three days ago. Sheriff's deputies say the suspects, Joseph Cobb of St. George and Ernest Davis of Orangeburg led them on a 46-mile chase that ended when the SUV crashed and overturned in Mt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orangeburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Orangeburg Music Thread (Nov '12) Dec 18 Musikologist 14
News Gang Presence in South Carolina (Jun '07) Dec 5 Mason Dikxon 229
News Orangeburg Man Dies in Homicide Friday (Feb '08) Nov '16 Annette weber 40
News More than 437,000 reported power outages in Sou... Oct '16 will morgan 1
News Minister Facing Charges Involving Teens (Feb '08) Sep '16 Bree 20
News Ex-Gaston Mayor Arrested for Misconduct (Apr '08) Sep '16 WhatGoesAroundCom... 1,550
moving Jul '16 Info would be nice 1
See all Orangeburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orangeburg Forum Now

Orangeburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orangeburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Orangeburg, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,828 • Total comments across all topics: 277,365,747

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC