Deputies: Men accused of stealing ATM in St. Stephen suspects in similar Orangeburg Co. heist
Berkeley county investigators say two men arrested for stealing an ATM in St. Stephen Monday morning may have done the same crime in Orangeburg county three days ago. Sheriff's deputies say the suspects, Joseph Cobb of St. George and Ernest Davis of Orangeburg led them on a 46-mile chase that ended when the SUV crashed and overturned in Mt.
