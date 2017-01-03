Deputies: Man arrested after threats,...

Deputies: Man arrested after threats, attempted arson

Wednesday Dec 28

An Orangeburg man is behind bars after a dramatic Christmas Day standoff with a subject threatening to burn his family's home down, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said the confrontation could have turned into a holiday nightmare without preventive action by the OCSO SWAT team members.

