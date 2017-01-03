Arrest in double shooting at Orangebu...

Arrest in double shooting at Orangeburg Co. store

Thursday Dec 29

One man is in custody after a shooting at an Orangeburg County convenience store that sent two people to the emergency room. Investigators say the shooting at the store on Cannon Bridge Road Tuesday night was the result of an argument between two groups.

Orangeburg, SC

