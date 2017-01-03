Arrest in double shooting at Orangeburg Co. store
One man is in custody after a shooting at an Orangeburg County convenience store that sent two people to the emergency room. Investigators say the shooting at the store on Cannon Bridge Road Tuesday night was the result of an argument between two groups.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orangeburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Orangeburg Music Thread (Nov '12)
|Dec 18
|Musikologist
|14
|Gang Presence in South Carolina (Jun '07)
|Dec '16
|Mason Dikxon
|229
|Orangeburg Man Dies in Homicide Friday (Feb '08)
|Nov '16
|Annette weber
|40
|More than 437,000 reported power outages in Sou...
|Oct '16
|will morgan
|1
|Minister Facing Charges Involving Teens (Feb '08)
|Sep '16
|Bree
|20
|Ex-Gaston Mayor Arrested for Misconduct (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|WhatGoesAroundCom...
|1,550
|moving (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Info would be nice
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orangeburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC