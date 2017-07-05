Man attempts to break into ATM
Albert Harper was detained for attempting to bear into an ATM at 3:20 a.m. on Monday, July 3 at the 800 block of 16th Street in Orange. Orange police officers were dispatched to the scene for a burglary in progress when a man was reported for using a crow bar to try and break into the ATM at the location.
