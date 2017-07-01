Hospitals are for babies
Orange County has been without a hospital for some time. Although Baptist Hospital closed the remnants of our hospital on Strickland Drive several months ago, the hospital was doing poorly long before then.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Orange Leader.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orange Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The people in this area are so cliquish and rud...
|Thu
|Dark Sephiroth
|1
|Atheist group, angry mom go ballistic over pray... (Jun '13)
|Jun 24
|Geezer
|7
|vidor women are all drug addict trash
|Jun 20
|Lord Alucard
|3
|Organization called CPS (Aug '16)
|Jun 14
|victorious
|9
|Thinking of moving
|Jun 14
|victorious
|3
|Vidor is a horrible trashy place (Jun '12)
|May '17
|Lord Alucard
|40
|Three undocumented immigrants arrested in kidna...
|May '17
|ABMESSINA1947
|4
Find what you want!
Search Orange Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC