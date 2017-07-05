Freedom Rally: Motivating others to become involved in the governing process
There is a story, often told, that upon exiting the Constitutional Convention Benjamin Franklin was approached by a group of citizens asking what sort of government the delegates had created. His answer was: "A republic, if you can keep it."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Orange Leader.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orange Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Atheist group, angry mom go ballistic over pray... (Jun '13)
|Jul 2
|truthmongerdotinfo
|8
|The people in this area are so cliquish and rud...
|Jun 29
|Dark Sephiroth
|1
|vidor women are all drug addict trash
|Jun 20
|Lord Alucard
|3
|Organization called CPS (Aug '16)
|Jun 14
|victorious
|9
|Thinking of moving
|Jun 14
|victorious
|3
|Vidor is a horrible trashy place (Jun '12)
|May '17
|Lord Alucard
|40
|Three undocumented immigrants arrested in kidna...
|May '17
|ABMESSINA1947
|4
Find what you want!
Search Orange Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC