Fourth of July Closings

Fourth of July Closings

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jul 1 Read more: Orange Leader

All-non-essential City of Orange offices will be closed Tuesday, July 4, 2017 in observance of the July 4 holiday. There will be regular garbage pick-up on this day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Orange Leader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orange Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Atheist group, angry mom go ballistic over pray... (Jun '13) Jul 2 truthmongerdotinfo 8
The people in this area are so cliquish and rud... Jun 29 Dark Sephiroth 1
vidor women are all drug addict trash Jun 20 Lord Alucard 3
Organization called CPS (Aug '16) Jun 14 victorious 9
Thinking of moving Jun 14 victorious 3
Vidor is a horrible trashy place (Jun '12) May '17 Lord Alucard 40
News Three undocumented immigrants arrested in kidna... May '17 ABMESSINA1947 4
See all Orange Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orange Forum Now

Orange Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orange Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Orange, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,032 • Total comments across all topics: 282,257,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC