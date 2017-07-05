Bee Keeper Keeps Buzzing

Bee Keeper Keeps Buzzing

Wednesday Jul 5

Bee Keeper Claire Smith, of Orange, shared tidbits about the job of running a bee keeping business at a recent Orange Golden K Kiwanis meeting at Orange's Sunset Grove Country Club. Pictured, at left, is Smith, holding a screen of wax taken from one of her bee hives.

