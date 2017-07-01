Beat the Streets reunion scheduled for November

While they were not biological mothers to the young children, Marva Paul, Shirley Crawford and Marcia B. Delarue were care providers, mentors, teachers and moms to many children over the years the Beat the Street club was operating in Orange. The Boys Club, as it was sometimes referred to as by the boys, was started in 1993 by two college students, Troy Robinson and Franklin Gans, Jr. with Attorney Marcia B. Delarue.

