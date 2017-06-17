Youth Beginners Only Sewing Class

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension will be hosting a three day Beginners Only Sewing Camp for youth ages 8-14. Registration will open online May 24, go to orange.agrilife.org and click on the Youth Beginners Sewing Tab, don't delay in registering class is limited to 20. If you do not have internet access, you can begin registering May 24 by calling the office.

