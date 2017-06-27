What's the story behind the towering 'Trump' swamp monster in Orange, Texas?

American Airboat Corp. owner Stan Floyd has been getting attention from locals in Orange, Texas and those traveling through the area for Swampy, a welded metal swamp monster with a "Trump" sign on it. American Airboat Corp. owner Stan Floyd has been getting attention from locals in Orange, Texas and those traveling through the area for Swampy, a welded metal swamp monster with a "Trump" sign on it.

