Two Search Warrants and one Traffic Stop

Two Search Warrants and one Traffic Stop

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Orange Leader

On June 27, 2017 City of Orange Police Department executed two search warrants simultaneously in the city of Orange. The warrants were served at 635 and 641 Bridal Wreath at 11:08PM.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Orange Leader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orange Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Atheist group, angry mom go ballistic over pray... (Jun '13) Jun 24 Geezer 7
vidor women are all drug addict trash Jun 20 Lord Alucard 3
Organization called CPS (Aug '16) Jun 14 victorious 9
Thinking of moving Jun 14 victorious 3
Vidor is a horrible trashy place (Jun '12) May '17 Lord Alucard 40
News Three undocumented immigrants arrested in kidna... May '17 ABMESSINA1947 4
News NOW: Three Illegal Immigrants Arrested for Robb... May '17 spytheweb 2
See all Orange Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orange Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Orange County was issued at June 29 at 3:25PM CDT

Orange Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orange Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Orange, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,594 • Total comments across all topics: 282,118,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC