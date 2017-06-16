Two 18-wheeler collision closes I-10 ...

Two 18-wheeler collision closes I-10 west near 16th Street in Orange

Two 18-wheelers involved in a wreck on Interstate 10 West near 16th Street in Orange at approximately 7:15 p.m. Friday. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route as the westbound lanes are expected to be closed for at least an hour and a half according to DPS officers on the scene.

