Two 18-wheeler collision closes I-10 west near 16th Street in Orange
Two 18-wheelers involved in a wreck on Interstate 10 West near 16th Street in Orange at approximately 7:15 p.m. Friday. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route as the westbound lanes are expected to be closed for at least an hour and a half according to DPS officers on the scene.
