Temporary Closure of Orange County Dr...

Temporary Closure of Orange County Driver License Office

As Tropical Storm Cindy takes aim at the Texas coast, the Texas Department of Public Safety is temporarily closing the driver license office in Orange County today at The office is located at 711 Highway 87 in Orange. Based on the path of the storm and its impact in the area, the department may extend this temporary closure.

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Orange County was issued at June 22 at 3:51PM CDT

