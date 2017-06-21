Temporary Closure of Orange County Driver License Office
As Tropical Storm Cindy takes aim at the Texas coast, the Texas Department of Public Safety is temporarily closing the driver license office in Orange County today at The office is located at 711 Highway 87 in Orange. Based on the path of the storm and its impact in the area, the department may extend this temporary closure.
