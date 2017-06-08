Teach a kid to fish
Donte Coleman, of Orange, enjoyed some quality time with his daughters M'aniya Lewis,4, Teyana Griffin,9 and Taneya Thomas, 7, during the MakeItHappen Kids Fish Camp held Saturday at Bluebird's Fish Camp on Simmons Drive in Orange.
