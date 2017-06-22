Table Manners & Etiquette for Youth

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension will be hosting a 2 part series on Table Manners and Etiquette for Youth Ages 8 - 14. Registration will open online May 24th, go to orange.agrilife.org and click on the Table Manners and Etiquette tab, don't delay in registering class is limited to 15. If you do not have internet access, you can begin registering May 24th by calling the office. Classes will be held July 24th and 25th, 9 am to 1 pm at the AgriLife Extension Office, 11475 FM 1442 Orange.

