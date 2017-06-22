Table Manners & Etiquette for Youth

Table Manners & Etiquette for Youth

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: Orange Leader

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension will be hosting a 2 part series on Table Manners and Etiquette for Youth Ages 8 - 14. Registration will open online May 24th, go to orange.agrilife.org and click on the Table Manners and Etiquette tab, don't delay in registering class is limited to 15. If you do not have internet access, you can begin registering May 24th by calling the office. Classes will be held July 24th and 25th, 9 am to 1 pm at the AgriLife Extension Office, 11475 FM 1442 Orange.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Orange Leader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orange Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Atheist group, angry mom go ballistic over pray... (Jun '13) Sat Geezer 7
vidor women are all drug addict trash Jun 20 Lord Alucard 3
Organization called CPS (Aug '16) Jun 14 victorious 9
Thinking of moving Jun 14 victorious 3
Vidor is a horrible trashy place (Jun '12) May 26 Lord Alucard 40
News Three undocumented immigrants arrested in kidna... May '17 ABMESSINA1947 4
News NOW: Three Illegal Immigrants Arrested for Robb... May '17 spytheweb 2
See all Orange Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orange Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Orange County was issued at June 26 at 10:59AM CDT

Orange Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orange Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Orange, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,876 • Total comments across all topics: 282,042,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC