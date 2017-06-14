Stark House features Orange during WWI

Stark House features Orange during WWI

Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: Orange Leader

An exhibit at The W.H. Stark House entitled The World War I Home Front: Orange Goes Over the Top tells the story of how the Starks and the local community worked in home front efforts during World War I. This special Tower Room exhibit, the last stop on a regular tour, offers a glimpse into local life at a unique and historic moment. This exhibit will be on view until Saturday, July 14, 2018.

