Stark Cultural Venues UPDATES Closures and Cancellations

Wednesday Jun 21

Where: Stark Museum of Art - 712 Green Avenue, Orange, TX The W.H. Stark House & Carriage House - 610 Main Avenue, Orange, TX Shangri La Gardens - 2111 West Park Avenue, Orange, TX Lutcher Theater - 707 Main Avenue, Orange, TX Stark Foundation Administration - 601 Green Avenue, Orange, TX Why: Due to the latest updates on Tropical Storm Cindy and potential early landfall causing flood conditions, the Stark Cultural Venues and offices will close early to the public. Please be careful when choosing to drive in the anticipated heavy rain fall.

