National Geodetic Survey Monument to honor Michael Hoke
On Wednesday, June 7, 2017, a group of colleagues and friends gathered to dedicate a National Geodetic Survey monument in honor of the memory, educational commitment, and life of Michael Hoke, first Managing Director of Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center. The geodetic survey monument was donated by several of Michael Hoke's colleagues at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration , Lamar University, and the JASON Project of Southeast Texas with whom he worked for many years in numerous science programs dedicated to inspiring students to broaden their understanding of science and the environment.
