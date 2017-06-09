Man arrested following hit and run
On Friday shortly after 6 p.m., on Friday, Orange Police responded to a call of a major accident in the 1600 block of 10th Street in Orange. The driver who caused the accident took off north bound on 10th Street, but he was followed by witnesses on the scene.
