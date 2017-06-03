INVISTA's Orange site recognized for safety excellence
INVISTA's site in Orange has been recognized with a Safety Achievement Award from the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers association for exceptional safety performance in 2016. Among other requirements, a site must achieve an employee total recordable incidence rate of 0.45 or less for the calendar year to qualify for this award.
