Honoring the fallen
Judge Dennis Powell is the key speaker at the 14th Annual Tribute to Orange County Veterans on Sunday at the Heritage Veterans Memorial Plaza located at 3810 M.L. King Drive in Orange. Powell spoke on how some families are reminded daily of those who have fallen because it is their family member such as Deborah Crosby's father.
