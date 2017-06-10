Early voting off to slow start for Run-off election
With approximately 2,900 registered voters in District 3, only 114 voted by the end of day three of early elections. Times to vote are 8:30 a.m. - 4:40 p.m. Monday, June 12 and 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13 at the Orange Public Library located at 220 North 5th Street in Orange.
