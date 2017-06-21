Citizens speak against Vidor 299 Loop
While Orange County Commissioners Court was approving a resolution for County of Orange approval of Hazard Mitigation Plan update required by FEMA, citizens were concerned the court has intentions of bringing the 299 Loop project before the Texas Transportation Commissioners for approval on June 29. "Why is the county taking this project before the commission when it has not been talked about publicly since last fall," Coalition Opposing FM 299 representative Leslie Barras said. "There is a new alignment for the project and new debt."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Orange Leader.
