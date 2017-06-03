Certificate pay for deputies hot topic during Collective Bargaining meeting
After about three and a half hours of bargaining between the City of Orange and the Orange County Sheriff's Office Employees Association Friday afternoon, the are still at square one on a decision. One of the hot topics at the bargaining table was the cut of certificate pay that was voted on in Tuesday during the CommissIoners Court meeting.
