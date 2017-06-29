73rd Church Anniversary Festival
The Orange Church of God 73rd Church Anniversary Festival will be held July 8 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 1911 N. 16th Street in Orange.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Orange Leader.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orange Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The people in this area are so cliquish and rud...
|Thu
|Dark Sephiroth
|1
|Atheist group, angry mom go ballistic over pray... (Jun '13)
|Jun 24
|Geezer
|7
|vidor women are all drug addict trash
|Jun 20
|Lord Alucard
|3
|Organization called CPS (Aug '16)
|Jun 14
|victorious
|9
|Thinking of moving
|Jun 14
|victorious
|3
|Vidor is a horrible trashy place (Jun '12)
|May '17
|Lord Alucard
|40
|Three undocumented immigrants arrested in kidna...
|May '17
|ABMESSINA1947
|4
Find what you want!
Search Orange Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC