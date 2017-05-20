Parents of current eighth graders invited to Early College High School program meeting
There will be an Early College High School meeting on Tuesday, May 23 at 6 p.m. at West Orange - Stark High School. Students and their parents who are interested in learning about this exciting new opportunity available at West Orange - Stark High School to 2017-2018 freshmen are encouraged to attend.
