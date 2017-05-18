NEWS Commodity resin price hikes halt in April
Early-year momentum for higher resin prices came to a stop in April, with North American commodity prices either down or flat. The regional polypropylene market in April gave back 5.5 cents of the 20.5 cents it had gained in the first three months of the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orange Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three undocumented immigrants arrested in kidna...
|May 16
|ABMESSINA1947
|4
|NOW: Three Illegal Immigrants Arrested for Robb...
|May 15
|spytheweb
|2
|Thinking of moving
|May 15
|Crymcglahan
|1
|vpd officer Laredo lying coward citizens beware... (Jun '13)
|May 14
|Mamas baby
|8
|15 illegal immigrants accused of working under ...
|May 8
|tomin cali
|1
|1999 Orange County Murder (Nov '09)
|May 8
|jollene
|5
|Vidor is a horrible trashy place (Jun '12)
|May 4
|CeCe
|39
Find what you want!
Search Orange Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC